A Traffic Advisory Has Been Implemented In Great Barrington

Commuters in Great Barrington still cannot access the Cottage Street bridge as construction to revamp this span is ongoing. Another project is under way in improving the city's infrastructure as The Public Works Department will begin work this week in the vicinity of Lake Mansfield Road.

Some of the tasks at hand include the installation of one-way signage and temporary barriers will be created to accommodate a pedestrian walk way along the shore line. Once this is completed, traffic will only be able to flow in a south to north direction until further notice and more permanent delineators will be installed shortly.

Line painting will also occur, weather permitting as motorists should experience delays during this construction process so it advised to use alternate routes until this necessary work is completed. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the town's D-P-W Superintendent, Sean Van Deusen at (413) 528-0867.

