So, it finally begins. It's a miracle if you ask me that resurfacing on Howland Ave. in Adams is finally happening. It seems like it's been long overdue because I remember how bad it was before I even started driving! And not to mention, I can't tell you how many times I've had to replace suspension parts on my vehicles due to unsafe roads.

Work began last Tuesday by the state Department of Transportation so don't be surprised if there's any traffic congestion from the roundabout in Adams, all the way up to the Adams town line by Bounti-Fare. Obviously, I can't complain since progress is finally being made.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I don't know about you, but it was getting out of hand having to switch over to the left lane every time you would drive into Adams. Sometimes what we call slowpokes would have no choice but to camp in the left lane since the right lane was like driving up and over bumpy waves.

Crews will be working efficiently from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. up until mid-November making proper repairs. Travel will be allowed through work zones, but they ask for everyone to be aware of reduced speed limits, proper signage, and any messages from law enforcement for the safety of road crews.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is the first step to an even bigger project for Howland Ave. in the near future, however that project is not scheduled to start until at least 2028. For more traffic information, dial 511 or visit www.mass511.com.

What are your experiences on Howland Ave. in Adams good and bad? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app