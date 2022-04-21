Lenox Getting New Chain Restaurant Following Approval by Town Officials

Lenox will have a new restaurant open for business at the end of the year after the Select Board put the final stamp of approval on licensing this week for the 110 Grill restaurant chain according to 6park.news.

110 Grill Gets Greenlight to Construct Restaurant in Lenox

The restaurant will be constructed next to the Kohl’s currently preparing for construction at The Center at Lenox off Pittsfield Road. According to the 6park.news, the restaurant will be a single-story 5,700-square-foot facility with an open-air courtyard that could be used for dining and outdoor entertainment.

The chain’s footprint has been rapidly growing. The majority of 110 Grills are based in New England with a total of 21 locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and six in New York according to 6park.news. The closest Massachusetts establishments are in Hadley and at the Holyoke Mall.

Lenox is developing into a great place to shop for residents living in the area. The Center at Lenox complex is currently home to the recently renovated Market32/Price Chopper, Marshalls, CVS, Carr Hardware, Berkshire Bank, and the stand-alone Verizon Wireless. The addition of Kohl’s and the 110 Grill will attract even more residents to the Lenox plaza to shop and grab a bite to eat.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.