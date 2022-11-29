A Trio Of “Bone Chilling” Places To Visit In The Berkshires

It's no secret that we ALL have our share of adventurous moments in life, but as you read this article, keep in mind the Beautiful Berkshires has a trio of so-called "haunted locales" that are waiting to be explored (if you dare) and without further ado, we are ready to clue you in on these areas where you will experience a shiver in your spine:

Let's start with an abandoned quarry located in the hills of "beautiful Becket" which is just the place for an educated location with a haunted history. Hikers will witness an array of rusty trucks and forgotten machinery that sit in deserted spots making this an interesting hiking trails in the Berkshires. The 300 acre site was once the home of Chester-Hudson Quarry which was a thriving business that specialized in tombstones, monuments and other memorials during the 19th century, but could it be that voices from the past still linger in this vicinity? Judge for yourself.

This all stemmed from a devastating flood in 1927 as the facility came to a screeching halt which didn’t stop daily operations. But those who rummage through the preserved ruins, maybe your opinion will change after this eerie stopover as these missing men might be roaming around the property. Let your imagination continue solving this "so-called" mystery.

The Thom Reed Memorial UFO Monument Park in Sheffield has etched it's claim to fame as this spot adjacent to Sheffield's Covered Bridge has now become a must-see destination for paranormal enthusiasts. This is the spot where Thom, his mother, grandmother, and brother had their memorable but scary 1969 encounter with so-called "extraterrestrials". This story made national headlines as I even remember watching a piece that was featured on NBC's Nightly News when Chet Huntley and David Brinkley were at the anchor desk and updated their audiences on these "bizarre and out of the ordinary details".

The quaint area has now become a popular destination for UFO hunters and enthusiasts of historical landmarks. Thom encourages those who are looking for reflection to stroll through the grounds, free of charge. the locale has been spotlighted in a recent It’s recent episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” which helped to boost its notoriety. Thom also provides updates on WSBS from time to time as he actually filmed a documentary at The Great Barrington studios. Upon sunset, you can experience strange lights, orbs and unusual shadows, as our advice is simple: Keep an eye to the sky!

Bash Bish Falls is probably the creepiest location where swimmers would see an image of a woman's outline that stands behind cascades at the highest and dangerous waterfall in the state of Massachusetts but many believe the site is haunted. Mohican legend states that a woman named Bash Bish was accused of adultery and was executed for her infidelity. When she was released to the 60 foot falls, images of butterflies appeared and rumor has it she escaped from her untimely demise via a quantum leap and was never seen or heard from again. Her daughter, White Swan lamented by her mother's passing also jumped into the waterfall, but we think they have both taken permanent resident in the hills of Mount Washington in southwestern Massachusetts.

Today, visitors continue their claim that a woman's outline still permeates the area at the falling cascades as the identity still baffles everyone who stops by. Is it the spirit of White Swan or Bash Bish? Statistics also show 25 deaths have occurred in the vicinity but we are unsure if these passages in life have something to do with the recent ghostly surroundings. These hallowed grounds should be explored with kid gloves and my best advice is NOT to venture alone. it is wise to implement a buddy system in this 2 plus mile hike with moderate trails. It is truly an event you'll keep in the back of your mind.

BOTTOM LINE: I repeat the famous four words from Michael Conrad on "Hill Street Blues" "Be careful out there"!!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.berkshirefamilyhikes.com)