Adams Woman Found Guilty Of 2018 Motor Vehicle Homicide

An Adams woman has received a guilty verdict following a five-day jury trial in which she was charged with the death of 38-year-old Jerome Berard, also of Adams.

Guilty on four charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol...

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Berkshire Superior Court jury found 60-year-old Debra Milesi guilty of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident – death resulting, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Judge John Agostini scheduled Milesi's sentencing for Friday, March 25th.

The victim was standing outside his vehicle...

In the early hours of September 29, 2018, Milesi hit the then 38-year-old Berard, who was standing outside of his vehicle on East Hoosac Street in Adams, with her car. According to the District Attorney's Office, Milesi then drove away before Adams Police eventually stopped her. Milesi, who was intoxicated, was apprehended by Adams Police. Berard was transported by Adams Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died.

A long-awaited resolution for Berard's family and friends...

Jerome Berard’s death was a terrible loss to his family, friends, and community. I hope this conviction provides some satisfaction for his loved ones. I thank Adams and State Police for their thorough investigation and I thank the jury for hearing the evidence and rendering a just verdict... Fatal impaired driving collisions are preventable, and deterrence works to prevent tragedy. This conviction holds the person responsible for Mr. Berard’s death accountable for her decision to drive after drinking. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Adams Police, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section all responded to the scene.

