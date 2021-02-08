Additional Vaccination Clinics Added in the Berkshires

New vaccination clinics have been announced for those eligible for the jab part of the state’s Phase 1 rollout for those 75-years old and older, health-care workers, first responders and workers and residents in congregate care facilities.

Wednesday the 10th and Sunday the 13th a vaccine clinic will be held at the Berkshire Community College. Registration is currently open for appointments on both days. In North Adams the vaccine clinic will continue on Friday the 12th at St. Elizabeth’s Church on Marshall Street from 2pm-7pm. Click this link for details and to schedule an appointment. Anyone who has trouble registering can call their local Council on Aging or dial the state’s new registration hotline at 211.

One stop links to get all the information you will need to get vaccinated in the Berkshires is the site created by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is the resource for vaccine appointments, locations, vaccine information, and commonly asked questions. Click here to connect to the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative. Those without internet can call the Berkshire County COVID Hotline at 413-449-5575.

Currently Massachusetts is in Phase 2 which means that the vaccine is available to individuals 75 years of age and older, as well as first responders, health care workers, home care workers, and those living or working in congregate care facilities. Phase 2 will be in effect until Sunday February 13th. To make an appointment click on the “Make an Appointment” tab on the website. You will need to put in your home address to find the closest vaccination location.

Veterans may be eligible to get a vaccine at the VA clinic in Northampton. All veteran vaccinations are being given in Northampton. The VA is prioritizing vets by age from 85 and older and then moving to the lower age groups according to the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative website.

According to the website Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is a partnership of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, Berkshire Health Systems, Community Health Programs, and public health nurses. Their goal is to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community as quickly as possible: safely, effectively and efficiently according to their website.