Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Myran and Itty Bitty

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

In honor of June being Adopt a Cat month, this week's Pets of the Week are Myran and Itty Bitty, a sweet pair of 1-year-old cats who are stunning in their tiger and white colors.

During the month of June, anyone who adopts a cat(s) gets to pick a fuzzy mouse of a fishbowl to win a daily prize, whether it be a discount on their adoption or a cat toy or supply. They will also be entered to win a "cat basket" (see below) full of the essentials on June 30th.

Myran is a male domestic shorthair cat and Itty Bitty is a female domestic medium hair. The pair were found living abandoned at a rental property and had no regular human contact until they were rescued, so they were incredibly under-socialized. The feline staff at Berkshire Humane Society has worked diligently with this pair since April, earning their trust and helping them come out of their shells. Myran has made huge progress, whereas Itty Bitty needs a bit more coaxing. Itty loves treats and is highly food motivated, which has helped her trust humans immensely. This will be a key factor in her adjust ment period in a new home.

This stunning pair will require a home where their new family understands the need they have for time, love, and patience to adjust to new surroundings. The two would probably also benefit from having other cats in the home. With proper TLC and the right person, they both will flourish in a quiet, adult-only household.