Advocacy Group Runs Bottle & Can Drive for Australian Wildlife

PITTSFIELD, MA. Berkshire Humane Society’s teen animal advocacy group, The Defenders, is holding a 5¢ redemption Bottle & Can Drive for Australian Wildlife. The collection will begin on Thursday, Feb. 13 and the last day of collection will be Thursday, Mar. 26. The Defenders will be setting up collection bins at local schools and work places as well as at Berkshire Humane Society. Any amount of cans and bottles is appreciated, no matter how small, because every little bit benefits these animals! Workplaces are also encouraged to donate any cans and bottles that they have to give.

Proceeds of the drive will be going to Wildlife Victoria an organization based in Australia that focuses on wildlife emergency response, rescue, education, and advocacy. Wildlife Victoria helps a wide range of native Australian wildlife ranging from bats and birds to kangaroos and lemurs.

(press release sent to the radio station from the Berkshire Humane Society for online and on-air use)