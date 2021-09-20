When you think of legendary American rock bands, Aerosmith has to be at or near the top of that list. The bad boys from Boston have been together for over five decades and have had an incredible influence on not only rock music but rap music alike. Think back to 1986 when Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. teamed up for a rap/rock version of 'Walk This Way.' That was one of the first times (at least on a national level) that people saw rap and rock join together. Now we see it all the time but the idea of combining the two genres was brand new back then. I've been lucky enough to see Aerosmith perform five times and they never put on a subpar show.

One thing that you're probably aware of is that guitarist Joe Perry was one of Aerosmith's founding members and aside from briefly leaving the band and a solo stint in the early '80s, he's been with the group for the entire run. Even to this day, Aerosmith is still cranking out live concerts. Will they ever slow down? Probably not, they'll be touring until they can't play or sing any longer.

One thing that you may or may not be aware of is the fact that Joe Perry has put his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on the market for $4.5 million. Known as Brook Haven Farm, the property's listing is from Coldwell Banker Realty and the first line of the description is 'Walk This Way' to paradise and paradise the property is. Included in the package is a 14 room, 7-acre country estate, detached stone front carriage house & roof top garden, pool, & 3 stall barn w/ tack room boasting ethereal views of marsh & pond. With 7,181 square feet, it goes without saying that you'll have plenty of space to grow into this home. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Perry has added plenty of guitar-themed characteristics to his mansion as well.

Let's take a tour of Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry's Duxbury, Massachusetts mansion, shall we?

Take a Look Inside Joe Perry's Massachusetts Mansion Which You Can Buy Right Now

