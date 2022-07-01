Afternoon Three Car Crash On The Curran Highway in North Adams

Afternoon Three Car Crash On The Curran Highway in North Adams

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission)

A three-vehicle collision on the Curran Highway in North Adams on Tuesday afternoon resulted in no injuries. It did however snarl traffic for a short time.

Police, Fire, and EMS all responded...

The North Adams Police Department, North Adams Fire Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Curran Highway and Hodges Cross Road shortly after 5:00 PM.

 

Google Maps
(Above: approximate location of Thursday afternoon's three-car crash at the Curran Highway/Hodges Cross Road Intersection)

 

It started with one car coming to a stop...

The collision was pretty standard as far as crashes go. The three vehicles were all heading in the same direction, North on Curran Highway. One of the vehicles was apparently stopped when the second car struck the first vehicle from behind. The third vehicle followed suit, striking the second car.

 

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission)
(Above: the three cars involved in the Thursday crash with the third car looking to have sustained the bulk of the damage)

The traffic was slowed for a while...

Traffic at the intersection was slowed for a short time while the accident scene was cleared. One of the cars needed to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries as a result of the crash and no one was transported for medical services.

 

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission)
(Above: the view from the opposite side of the Thursday accident at the intersection of Curran Highway and Hodges Cross Road in North Adams. A North Adams police officer is seen in the background)

 

*All photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department, and were used with his permission.

 

