Is It Against the Law to Drive with a Cracked Windshield in Massachusetts?

When it comes to motor vehicles and driving, Massachusetts has some of the most rigorous laws in the country, behind only Alaska and Oregon. Massachusetts' rules of the road seem especially strict when in comparison to some states like say Florida, where you can basically put anything with wheels on the road.

Some rules of the road are unspoken, meaning they might not technically be laws, but it's common sense or common courtesy to follow them. Most of the driving "rules" you know were probably picked up from your parents, either spending time with them as a young passenger or learning how to drive.

So what about driving with a cracked windshield?

As we mentioned before, Massachusetts can be a stickler when it comes to driving laws. I was recently visiting a friend out in Colorado who had a massive crack spanning the entire width of her truck's windshield. When I found out that it had been there for a while, I asked if she was concerned about getting pulled over, and not only was she not, but she had recently had the "inspected" with no issue. That being said, Colorado vehicle inspections are much different than safety inspections in Massachusetts.

Is It Ilegal to Drive with a Cracked Windshield in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts law, it is illegal to operate a vehicle that is damaged within the area cleared by the windshield wipers, or anywhere that could impede the driver's vision. That being said, if the damage is small and in the corners of your windshield you might not get a ticket or fine for it, but you definitely won't pass inspection.

The good news is if you have a small chip or crack, you might be able to get it filled, rather than replaced. More good news for Massachusetts residents, in the Bay State comprehensive insurance, is required to cover glass and windshields, usually at no cost to the driver.