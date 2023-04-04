Cape Cod Tourists May be in for a Big Surprise This Summer

I don't know about you but I love summertime in Massachusetts. Especially here in Berkshire County. We have a host of lakes and waterfalls to swim including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Bellevue Falls in Adams, Peck's Falls in Adams, Lake Garfield in Monterey, Windsor Lake in North Adams, and the list goes on and on. One thing that is a pretty safe bet is that whether someone lives in Boston, Springfield, the Berkshires, Worcester, or out-of-state, many people love making a summer destination to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

A Big Change is Coming This Summer to One of the Cape's Most Popular Beaches

If Cape Cod is on your vacation list this summer, particularly Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet there is something you'll need to know so you aren't surprised when you arrive. Beginning May 20, drinking alcohol and having open containers on this beach will be banned. The ban will last until Sept. 10 of this year.

What's The Reason for the Alcohol Ban on one of Cape Cod's Most Popular Beaches?

The reason why this ban is being put into effect is that there is way too much drinking on the beach. National Seashore Chief Ranger Michael Valora told the Provincetown Independent that the ban will continue for future summers until “the drunken behavior is under control." As Cahoon Hollow Beach has become more popular over the years, public intoxication along with disorderly conduct, and improper disposal of human waste has risen and become an issue according to Wellfleet Police Chief Michael Hurley.

Hopefully, folks can get it together and curb some of these behaviors at Cahoon Hollow Beach. For now, plan on enjoying your favorite non-alcoholic beverages while visiting this particular beach.

