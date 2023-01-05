What Time Can You Legally Buy and Sell Alcohol in Massachusetts?

The holidays have come and gone and plenty of folks throughout Massachusetts found time to celebrate and kick back with families and friends. Some of those celebrations included eating, opening presents, watching the ball drop, and just finding time to relax. Another aspect that was part of the holiday celebrations for some folks is the consumption of alcohol. With Valentine's Day coming up in a few weeks, I'm sure there will be more alcohol consumption tied in with the celebration of love.

Do You Know What Time You Can Legally Purchase and Sell Alcohol in Massachusetts?

One thing that is good to know especially if you are a new resident of Massachusetts is when you can purchase alcohol. In case you're not aware, there are certain time windows when it's legal to sell and purchase alcohol in Massachusetts. According to mass.gov all alcoholic beverages shall only be sold or delivered between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Get our free mobile app

That's a pretty wide window and should give you plenty of time to get the beverages you need for your gatherings, celebrations, etc. In addition, for new Massachusetts residents, there are a few holidays when alcohol can't be sold or purchased and you can find out more by going here.

Remember: Safety is the Top Priority

Remember, no matter how you celebrate or who you are celebrating with, always plan ahead for a safe ride home by a designated driver. If that is not an option, stay the night at you're friend's and/or family member's house. Here's to a safe and joyous 2023. Cheers!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?