Alert! Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk

Alert! Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk

HunterKitty

Heads up, fellow residents of Berkshire County. If you or a member of your family is currently taking medication to treat high blood pressure, you may want to continue reading.

Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this latest drug recall regarding certain blood pressure tablets.

Get our free mobile app

According to a consumer alert from the FDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on certain types of Quinapril blood pressure tablets due to concerns it could increase the risk of cancer.

Apparently, certain lots of Lupin's Quinapril tablets contain a presence of a nitrosamine impurity. That impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, is above the acceptable daily intake level, according to recent testing.

Nitrosamine impurities are common in water and certain foods like cured and grilled meats, vegetables, and dairy products. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. However, according to the FDA's statement:

These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling its 20 mg and 40 mg tablets, both packaged in 90-count bottles. These Quinapril tablets were distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies, and supermarkets.

The affected lots were distributed from March 2021 to September 2022. And they have expiration dates ranging from December 2022 to March 2024. Also according to the FDA media statement:

Patients taking, Quinapril Tablets USP, 20mg, and 40mg are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment.

For more information regarding this recall including reimbursement, please visit the FDA's website here.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Berkshire County, blood pressure, cancer risk, health, Massachusetts, medication, recall, tablets
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM