Heads up, fellow residents of Berkshire County. If you or a member of your family is currently taking medication to treat high blood pressure, you may want to continue reading.

Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this latest drug recall regarding certain blood pressure tablets.

According to a consumer alert from the FDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on certain types of Quinapril blood pressure tablets due to concerns it could increase the risk of cancer.

Apparently, certain lots of Lupin's Quinapril tablets contain a presence of a nitrosamine impurity. That impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, is above the acceptable daily intake level, according to recent testing.

Nitrosamine impurities are common in water and certain foods like cured and grilled meats, vegetables, and dairy products. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. However, according to the FDA's statement:

These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling its 20 mg and 40 mg tablets, both packaged in 90-count bottles. These Quinapril tablets were distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies, and supermarkets.

The affected lots were distributed from March 2021 to September 2022. And they have expiration dates ranging from December 2022 to March 2024. Also according to the FDA media statement:

Patients taking, Quinapril Tablets USP, 20mg, and 40mg are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment.

For more information regarding this recall including reimbursement, please visit the FDA's website here.

