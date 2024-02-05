America’s Favorite Grocery Store Has 6 Locations in Massachusetts

Grocery shopping is a duty that most Massachusetts residents have to do. Since shopping for groceries is more of a chore than a fun activity why not make the experience as easy and stress-free as possible? Sales and special promotions can help make our shopping experience more satisfactory. Speaking of this, a recent NewsBreak article reported that a new annual survey found our satisfaction with our local grocery stores is now at the highest it’s been in six years, thanks in part to “better sales and promotions.”

The same Newsbreak article listed America's favorite and least favorite grocery stores as provided by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. While Walmart came in dead last for the 19th year in a row, there was a three-way tie for America's favorite grocery store.

Out of the Three-Way Tie, One of America's Favorite Grocery Stores Has Locations Throughout Massachusetts

Two of the grocery stores that were part of the three-way don't have locations in Massachusetts. Those stores are H-E-B and Publix. The remaining grocery store has six locations in Massachusetts. That store is Costco. It's worth mentioning that all three of these grocers received a score of 85 while Walmart's scored a 74. Regarding Costco being one of America's three favorite grocery stores, the Newsbreak article stated the following:

Costco is one of the new favorites of many value-seeking customers, “as more shoppers gravitate toward their private-label offerings,” the ACSI notes. “Costco’s Kirkland Signature is considered ‘cool’ and has become one of the main reasons people go to the store these days.”

Costco has six locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Avon

Everett

Danvers

Dedham

Waltham

West Springfield

Do You Need A Membership to Purchase Items at Costco?

According to Costco's website, nonmembers can still purchase prescriptions from a Costco pharmacy with cash, debit, Costco Shop Cards, or a Visa® card. The website notes that you must be a paid member to enter the warehouse and purchase any other items.

