Massachusetts Folks with Any of These Names May Soon Be Unhappy

It was reported late last year that the most popular names in Massachusetts are Olivia (girls) and Liam (boys). If either of these names are yours you can consider yourself part of the "cool" club. Other names that are currently popular in Massachusetts include Emma, Noah, Sophia, and Henry.

Get our free mobile app

If you are thinking about starting a family and having a popular name for your child is important to you then you could go choose from any of the aforementioned names and you'll be good to go. That's not to say these names will still be popular in 20 or 30 years so choose carefully. You'll also want to make sure you don't name your child any of these names as they are illegal in Massachusetts (see below).

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal There are some names that won't fly in Massachusetts so choose wisely. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

Okay, so we know which names are popular and which names are off-limits in Massachusetts. On the other end of the spectrum, if you want to avoid unpopular name options for your child you can check out the list below. If any of these names are yours I'm sorry to report that these names are losing popularity in present times. This is according to the Social Security Administration. So no matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in the Bay State and beyond the following names are no longer en vogue. Don't blame me, I'm just the messenger.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

The next time someone asks you what's in a name you can tell them a lot. From which names are legal to which names are no longer popular to names that are currently trending there is plenty behind a name.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker