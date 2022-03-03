An Adams Man Found Guilty Of Heroin And Cocaine Distribution

An Adams man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of Heroin and Cocaine Possession and Distribution charges. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained a guilty verdict after the jury trial.

The official charges...

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the jury found 40-year-old Christopher Gaynor guilty of single counts of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Prison time ahead...

Judge John Agostini sentenced Gaynor on Wednesday to serve three and a half to four years in state prison, a sentence which was recommended by the Commonwealth and by the Defense Counsel.

March 17th arrest comes after a lengthy investigation...

The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force and the North Adams Police Department arrested Gaynor on March 17th of 2019 during the execution of a search warrant law enforcement obtained after a three-month investigation into heroin and cocaine distribution in the Northern Berkshire area.

Large quantities of drugs seized...

Police were able to seize large quantities of heroin and cocaine, as well as cash, and items consistent with drug distribution processes.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington thanked all the investigators...

I thank the North Adams Police Department and the Law Enforcement Task Force for their diligent work during this investigation and prosecution. My approach in addressing the vast amount of dangerous drugs in our community is unwavering as my office continues to prosecute those who run distribution operations aggressively, and I continue to advocate for public health approaches to those who struggle with problematic substance use. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

(We will update this story if and when more information becomes available)

