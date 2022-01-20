In a recent article that was featured in U.S. News & World Report magazine, Berkshire High Schools made the grade in high fashion as a dozen educational facilities in western Massachusetts received an A rating in the Pittsfield metro area. Statistics show that almost half of The Bay State's schools received a top 25% ranking as neighboring Connecticut came in at slightly below 40%.

These results were tabulated back in 2019, courtesy of attendance records with higher than above expectations in state reading and math assessments and a variety of college-level exams and a high proportion of successful graduations per year. Many thanks to my WSBS "Radio Wife", Lisa Z who contributed her two cents in the assistance of getting this article published within our on-line station platforms

Here are the TOP 10 High Schools in "The Beautiful Berkshires":

1) Lenox Memorial High School in "Lovely Lenox" takes the top spot with a graduation rate of 97% and is ranked 32nd statewide.

2) Berkshire Arts and Technology Center located in North Adams came in runner-up with an 88% graduation rate and was 79th in Massachusetts coming in at 88% for successful graduations.

3) Neighboring Mount Greylock Regional High School follows in a closed 3rd and ranked 80th with a 94% graduation rate. Impressive numbers, if you ask me.

4) "Lovely Lee" made the top 5 as the Middle and High Schools combined came in 124th within The Bay State confines as they successfully graduated 80% of it's student body.

5) Mount Everett Regional High School just off route 41 in Sheffield just made the top five as they scored an AWESOME 90% graduation rate and came in statewide rankings at # 179.

6) Taconic High School in Pittsfield just nudged the top 5 and follows Mount Everett at # 180 as 89% of students graduated successfully after their senior year.

7) Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, was right behind Taconic High as they came in at # 181 with an outstanding graduation score of 92%.

8) Monument Mountain Regional High School on route 7 in Great Barrington excelled with 95% of it's students receiving diplomas and they just made the top 200 coming in at # 198.

9) Pittsfield High School snuck into top 10 status as they took #206 in the statewide rankings and received an 81% graduation rate.

10) Last but not least, Drury High School in North Adams picked up the final spot as they rank at # 217 and tallied a 76% success in graduations.

Congratulations to all the educational facilities aforementioned. be proud of your accomplishments as you build toward a bigger and better future for ALL!