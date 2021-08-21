From Great Barrington Police Chief Storti

We are preparing for Hurricane Henri. The primary threats are heavy rain and high winds tomorrow morning through tomorrow night which may lead to flooding, downed trees, road closures, and power outages. Our Emergency Management team is continuing to monitor the evolving situation and we have been working with our DPW identifying historic problematic areas. The police and fire departments have increased staffing to handle the expected call volume. We are in communication with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in the event we require additional resources.

As the storm progresses, we will also be providing information on social media specific to high winds, flooding, power outages, road closures, and other hazards as the occur. We recommend that everyone test their generators, sump pumps, and battery powered lighting and secure outdoor items such as patio furniture.

Thank you,

Chief Storti/Chief Burger

