Massachusetts shoppers should check their cupboards and pantries as another food recall was reported on Friday evening, February 9.

In a press release issued by Price Chopper/Market 32, it was reported that the company has issued a voluntary recall on all varieties of Coco Bakery Macarons because they may contain a variety of peanuts not listed on the label or disclosed by the supplier. The affected products were purchased in Price Chopper/Market 32 stores between January 30, 2024, and today (February. 9).

Anyone who has a peanut allergy and consumes the recalled macarons could face many reactions including the following:

Skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling

Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat

Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting

Tightening of the throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Runny nose

In a worst-case scenario, a reaction to consuming peanuts could lead to death by way of anaphylaxis.

Why Should Massachusetts Shoppers Be Concerned About the Recall?

Massachusetts shoppers need to be aware of this recall as Price Chopper/Market 32 has several locations throughout the state and all stores are included in the recall. Locations in Massachusetts include:

Gardner

Great Barrington

Hopkinton

Lenox

Marlborough

Pittsfield

Shrewsbury

Spencer

Sutton

Webster

Worcester (5)

Refund Information

Price Chopper/Market 32 encourages customers who have any variety of the Coco Bakery Macarons to return the item(s) to any of the Price Chopper/Market 32 outlets for a full refund. For questions and more information call Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

