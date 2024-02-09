Massachusetts Shoppers Beware of New Snack Recall, &#8216;Fatal Warning&#8217; Issued

Massachusetts Shoppers Beware of New Snack Recall, ‘Fatal Warning’ Issued

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

Massachusetts shoppers should check their cupboards and pantries as another food recall was reported on Friday evening, February 9.

In a press release issued by Price Chopper/Market 32, it was reported that the company has issued a voluntary recall on all varieties of Coco Bakery Macarons because they may contain a variety of peanuts not listed on the label or disclosed by the supplier. The affected products were purchased in Price Chopper/Market 32 stores between January 30, 2024, and today (February. 9).

Anyone who has a peanut allergy and consumes the recalled macarons could face many reactions including the following:

  • Skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling
  • Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat
  • Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting
  • Tightening of the throat
  • Shortness of breath or wheezing
  • Runny nose

In a worst-case scenario, a reaction to consuming peanuts could lead to death by way of anaphylaxis.

Why Should Massachusetts Shoppers Be Concerned About the Recall? 

Massachusetts shoppers need to be aware of this recall as Price Chopper/Market 32 has several locations throughout the state and all stores are included in the recall. Locations in Massachusetts include:

  • Gardner
  • Great Barrington
  • Hopkinton
  • Lenox
  • Marlborough
  • Pittsfield
  • Shrewsbury
  • Spencer
  • Sutton
  • Webster
  • Worcester (5)

Refund Information

Price Chopper/Market 32 encourages customers who have any variety of the Coco Bakery Macarons to return the item(s) to any of the Price Chopper/Market 32 outlets for a full refund. For questions and more information call Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

