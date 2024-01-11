Massachusetts Attraction Named in Top 5 Best New England Winter Experiences

As many folks know, Massachusetts gets pretty busy during the summer and fall. Those seasons seem to be the peak times for tourists and travelers as folks come out to explore everything our beautiful state has to offer.

Working in Great Barrington, I have a front-row seat in the summertime when it comes to tourism. The traffic can really get backed up on Main Street during the summer months. In some cases, you literally have to give yourself an extra 15-20 minutes just to drive to Main Street from State Road. However, I can't blame people for visiting the beautiful Berkshires in the summer as live music, antique shops, breathtaking waterfalls, hiking, boating, and swimming are just some of the attractions that make up our beautiful county.

Tourists Shouldn't Forget About Everything Massachusetts Has to Offer During the Winter Months

While summer and fall are certainly prime seasons for tourists to visit and explore Massachusetts, the winter season shouldn't be ignored. Using the Berkshires once again as an example, there are plenty of things to do and attractions to see like winter lights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge or the Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll event in Great Barrington and let's not forget about skiing. Ski resorts like Ski Butternut in Great Barrington, Bosquet in Pittsfield, and Jiminy Peak in Hancock will keep that ski or board enthusiast busy all season long.

One Massachusetts Attraction Was Recently Included in New England's Best 5 Magical Winter Experiences

Speaking of Jiminy Peak, newengland.com recently included the beloved Berkshire County ski resort in its top 5 list of magical New England winter experiences. Here's what the article stated about Jiminy Peak.

Fly down the slopes into the colorless dreamscape created by globes of light that keep more than half of Jiminy Peak’s skiing and snowboarding trails (even three black diamonds) open until 10 p.m. nightly. This entire mountain resort runs on renewable energy, so night owls needn’t fret the environmental impact of their nocturnal sport, nor cozying up at après spots that cater to the late crowd.

If you are looking for some winter fun on the slopes this winter, you may want to add Jiminy Peak to your list, newengland.com certainly thinks you should. You can view the four other New England attractions that made the list by going here.

