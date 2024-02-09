Here’s the Best and Worst Time to Visit Massachusetts

Massachusetts offers something for everyone. It's no wonder why tourists flock to the Bay State throughout the year. There always seems to be something going on during all four seasons. From museums to sporting events to live music to beautiful hiking paths, Massachusetts can fulfill all interests and desires.

When is the Best Time of Year to Visit Massachusetts?

While Massachusetts offers activities, events, and attractions throughout the year, some months are better for visiting the Bay State than others. Traveller's Worldwide reports that the best time of the year to visit Massachusetts is between March and May. The site states the following when visiting Massachusetts during this time of year.

During this period, the weather is typically mild with temperatures ranging from the 40s in March to the mid-60s in May. It’s an ideal time for exploring cities like Boston, celebrating events like St. Patrick’s Day, and enjoying blooming flowers across the state.

When is the Worst Time of Year to Visit Massachusetts?

The worst time of year to visit Massachusetts according to the site is during the winter. The site states the following:

From a weather standpoint, the worst time to visit Massachusetts is (you guessed it!) in winter (December–February). It’s cold, it’s snowy, and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Of course, that's strictly in terms of weather. Many tourists prefer winter as the best time to visit Massachusetts especially if they want to go skiing or snowboarding at ski mountains like Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Berkshire East in Charlemont, Bosquet in Pittsfield, or Ski Butternut in Great Barrington to name a few. Plus, you can't forget about the ice fishing enthusiasts. Massachusetts has many beautiful lakes to partake in this activity.

Massachusetts Offers Plenty of Activities and Attractions During the Winter Months

Don't forget that many of the attractions that are open during other times of the year are still available to tourists in the winter months like art galleries, live music, antique shops, and locally-owned restaurants. Whatever time of year you prefer to visit just make sure you make Massachusetts a stop on your bucket list, you won't regret it.

