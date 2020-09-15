An Update On Tonight’s EPA Virtual Public Hearing

Last month, The Bay State's Environmental Protection Agency presented a virtual meeting regarding the progress of improving water conditions in the village of Housatonic. Another on-line meeting will take place tonight from 6:30 to 10 pm.

The Centers For Disease Control have adhered to state and local restriction regarding large gatherings as this forum will once again be presented through technological means due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can only participate on-line as the deadline for pre-registration to submit questions expired yesterday.

You can check out the session via Adobe Connect, a platform that allows those with computers to listen via the world wide web. Attendees will open a browser to navigate towards tonight's meeting room. Log on to this link for all access. Afterwards, you will be directed to a meeting page that includes the title and terms of usage. You will enter your first and last name as a guest participant and then click "Enter Room".

Prior to connecting, it is advised to run a system test and connect at least 15 to 30 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time of 6:30 pm. You may have to download and install The Adobe Connect Add On via Windows OR MacIntosh. If you plan on listening via your mobile device, the installation of The FREE Adobe Connect app is mandatory by going to your local app store.

Upon connection, you should hear background music. Make sure your computer audio is ON and if you experience technical difficulties, you can go to THE EPA's web site by logging on here. The hearing will be recorded and you will be able to access the transcript at a later date.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Environmental Protection Agency for on-air and on-line usage)