There are many amazing lakes and ponds in the Berkshires and of course across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. And with the official arrival of summer, countless local residents and visiting tourists will be taking to those waterways to enjoy some summer fun in the sun. If you're among those heading for some water hijinx, please consider safety first!

Massachusetts State Police, while they want everyone to enjoy the water this summer, they are taking time to promote proper water safety. Yes... have all the fun you want, just think about safety before anything else. MSP is reaching out to the general public via social media today with a message of safety.

Think Safety First!

The Massachusetts State Police are suggesting a few tips to make sure that your day of fun in the water doesn't turn tragic. Boating and swimming accidents happen very quickly, but by using some simple precautions, you can avoid water-related tragedies.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

Here are some swimming tips from the Massachusetts State Police:

Make sure that your kids know how to swim! They should learn at an early age.

Use the "Buddy System" and never swim alone.

Never leave your children unattended near the water.

According to the MSP, you should always check the water depth before you jump or dive into the water... and check for obstacles that could cause potentially fatal injuries.

When you enter the water, you should always do so feet first.

How about boating?

When boating, make sure you and your passengers are always wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device matching the correct weight and height of the person regardless of if one can swim or not. And most importantly, know your personal limits when swimming. ~ MSP

grejak grejak loading...

Just remember... following these simple guidelines can be the difference between a wonderful summer memory and a horrible tragedy you will never forget.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.