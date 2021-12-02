Anger Arises As Some Scrooges Aim To Sabotage The Holiday Season

The classic sound of the season by Andy Williams "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" truly embodies the spirit of Christmas. However, there are some instances where the holidays can turn stressful for many, but you have to remember these problems are caused by others that compound the situation. Reason being is that instead of showing peace and good will, it's a doggie dog situation where many are looking to cause these headaches for others because of selfishness and lack of common sense. Here is my take on what I see every December and the end results irks me (and probably does the same for you reading this article)

First of all, PARKING can be an adventure in itself. there is nothing more frustrating than circling around a lot trying to find a space for your car and chances are you need to walk for a while to get to your impending destination. Granted, the extra stroll could be a good thing to burn off some calories (I'm in on that one), but the situation at hand has recently resulted in violent escapades all because one person saw the space first and both parties think the problem can be solved by acting immature and irresponsible towards one another. Three words apply in this scenario: "Pack Your Patience".

Second, the CROWDS can be unbearable as everybody has the same goal to start and finish their shopping in rapid fire, but that does not seem to be the case. It is inevitable that massive amounts of people are out and about thinking in the same wave length. Again, patience is a virtue as you need to pace yourself and in the long run, all tasks at hand will be completed. An alternative: SHOP LOCAL as your dollars stay within your community and you support the designated area's local merchants in your very own backyard. A capital idea, if you ask me as your experience will provide a leisurely and exciting experience for all.

The old saying "it's better to give than to receive" truly applies during these trying times as some of our neighbors are STILL struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic took us by it's grip last spring. While you are shopping, make sure you provide a monetary donation to your favorite charity or donate some non-perishable food items to area pantries as something that you can spare serves as a necessity for others in your community. Acts of kindness are still not up to par in my eyes and the art of "paying it forward" is another reason as to what makes this holiday season so special for all.

Last but not least, if you have to travel, make sure you are safe and sound. Michael Conrad's advice on Hill Street Blues "Be careful out there" truly applies by following proper sped limits and limiting any road rage between you and other drivers. By the way, the last thing you need while trekking along our highways and by ways is driving through this mess. (see below) Need I say more!! Stay safe and happy holidays!

