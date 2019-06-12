Earlier this month, The Great Barrington Historical Society presented a stroll back to memory lane with a free lecture entitled "Businesses In Barrington: Gone But Not Forgotten, Part Two" at The Clair Teague Senior Center on South Main Street. Even though I am not a native of this Berkshire county city, I was in attendance last Wednesday and found the trip back in time informative and enjoyed all the stories that were presented regarding these beloved local merchants who provided a valuable service to this south county community that is also home base to YOUR Home Town Station, WSBS.

Another opportunity to reminisce takes place this Saturday, June 15th from 10 am to 2 pm at The Wheeler Farmstead Town Museum located on South Main Street in Great Barrington. The sequel exhibit was requested by many area residents who consider some of these establishments near and dear in their hearts. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided by The Housatonic Pleasant Street Market.

For more information, you can head over to The Historical Society's web site by going here or call (413) 591-8702. Keep in mind, the Wheeler Farmstead Museum is open to the public during the summer month every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm or you can make an appointment for a weekday viewing of their exhibits Monday through Friday between 9 am and 12 Noon.

(Photo of The former Oakwood Inn courtesy of The Great Barrington Historical Society's Facebook page. The following press release was obtained by WSBS for on-air and on-line usage)