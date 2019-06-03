Once again, The Great Barrington Historical Society plans to take you to a stroll down memory lane as they will present a program entitled "Businesses In Barrington: Gone But Not Forgotten Part 2" as former business owners and the public will be able to share stories about local merchants in Great Barrington and Housatonic who were major contributors to the south county community.

The free event will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at The Clair Teague Senior Center on South Main Street in Great Barrington. Guest speakers for the 7 pm get-together include local historian Gary Leveille, Mike Fitzpatrick and Jane Green.

The first business program was a proven success as local residents were yearning for a sequel from last year's meeting as the audience fondly looked back at some of the finest business establishments in our area. Don't miss your chance to attend an evening that will truly make you feel nostalgic about some of the local shops that will always remain near and dear to your heart. Light refreshments will also be served afterwards.

The meeting will also spotlight the debut of a much newer and improved sound system that was recently installed at the Senior Center. For more information on future events that will be presented by Great Barrington's Historical Society, log on to their web site by going here

