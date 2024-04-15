Could Massachusetts Be Saying Goodbye to Some Applebee’s Locations?

Applebee's is one of those brands that is iconic in American culture. Just like Dunkin' or McDonald's you just know it. When you are asked to name off some restaurants I bet Applebee's is one of your answers. Nobody can argue that Applebee's is cemented in American culture so much so that Massachusetts is home to over 20 Applebee's locations including Springfield, Worcester, Pittsfield, and the list goes on and on.

The Struggle Continues for Applebee's

But like many restaurants and retailers, Applebee's has struggled over the past few years. In 2017, the restaurant chain closed hundreds of locations throughout the country and it appears another wave of closings is coming.

Applebee's Needs Growth

According to Finance Buzz, Dine Brands (Applebee's parent company) plans to shut down 35 Applebee's stores in 2024. As Applebee's struggle continues Dine Brands has to trim the fat hoping to bring back some of Applebee's previous growth.

Will Any Massachusetts Locations Be Shutting Down?

At this point, it hasn't been announced which Applebee's locations will be shutting down. We'll keep our eyes open to see if any locations in Massachusetts will be closing. Some Applebee's locations could be pairing up with sister eateries like IHOP. We'll see if that happens with any of the restaurants in Massachusetts. Stay tuned for future updates.

