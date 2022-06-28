Are Gas Prices Finally Going On A Downward Trend?

For weeks, Berkshire county motorists have seen gas prices skyrocket as we tethered towards the dreaded $5 per gallon mark, but could there be a light at the end of the tunnel? Inquiring minds statewide (including yours truly) would like to know the answer to this question in more ways than one.

According to Triple A, the price at the pump is dropping, but not on a significant level. Berkshire residents are now paying on average $4.88 a gallon (in Great Barrington we register a little higher at $4.95). Statewide, Massachusetts drivers have seen a 7 cent drop, averaging at $4.93, a total of 11 cents in the past two weeks. You can log on to The Gas Buddy web site to see if you can find a better deal while driving around our vicinity. Trust me, you have to be on the lookout for a good deal and with a little bit of leg work, it can come to fruition.

You might say that relief is probably on it's way: Talks are still in progress at our nation's Capital for the implementation of a nationwide "gas tax holiday" as President Biden is trying to curb the ongoing problem of inflation, which has hit it's highest peak in 4 decades. As the upcoming 4th of July holiday is just around the corner, there is a chance motorists could save up to 20 cents a gallon, but questions remain if this move will either help or hurt the cause.

Diesel fuel prices exceeded $6 a gallon and that is STILL having an impact on the trucking business which is responsible for transporting goods nationwide. Some small companies are forced to close down due to high gas prices and this is contributing to high prices at the supermarkets. It's turned into a no-win situation for all parties.

Bottom line: WE ARE FED UP and immediate action must be taken to rectify these problems as oil companies continue to see major profits and the average American family continues to balance a roller-coaster budget while they are laughing their way to the bank with our hard earned money in their back pockets. Unfair and Unjust are also 2 more words to best describe this mess which needs to be cleaned up right away, but the big question is "WHEN"??? At some point, we could be ridded of this excessive burden, but this is truly taking it's sweet time but a downward trend is better than seeing more increases in filling up. We'll keep you posted on further details.