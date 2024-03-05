Are Hidden Cameras In MA Properly Utilized?

Although Massachusetts was recently named one of the safest states in the United States ranking #6 on the list, the Bay State didn’t do so well in terms of workplace safety, placing at a disappointing #42.

As we are entrenched in this "so-called 21st century" The utilization of video surveillance is rule of thumb as this serves as an effective strategy to counteract criminal activity. Not only does a sophisticated system monitor ongoing issues and events to protect employees and visitors, but cameras also collect evidence for investigations, help you maintain accurate documentation, and deter lawbreakers.

Here is what you need to know regarding security camera laws in Massachusetts and applying them which is critical to ensure your workplace continues to remain safe and secure without violating the rights of employees privacy:

Employers are allowed to perform employee monitoring as long as there is a valid legal reason. This practice is implemented to improve staff productivity, diminish false legal claims, or increase protection in the workplace by preventing theft, violence, or sabotage. Business owners have legal rights to install surveillance cameras in their property, however their employees also have a right to privacy and to know when they are under surveillance.

Cameras should never be located in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as bathrooms, bedrooms in rental units, locker rooms, washrooms, showers, or rooms designated for the change of clothes. They should be visible as employees or tenants must be informed there are security cameras on the premises with clear and explicit signs designating the camera’s presence.

In addition, they should be notified about video storage and reviewing policies. Inform new employees in advance of their employment, if possible by adopting a written policy reserving the right to monitor the workplace with visible and hidden cameras.

Notices of video recording should be placed in common areas. If cameras are advanced enough to capture audio, you must get the employees' consent to being audio recorded, especially because sound can travel and get obtained, even when the video is not gathered. An alternative in the Bay State is to install cameras with the audio feature deactivated. Efficient monitoring is important to protect your employees and property. However, it is equally necessary to comply with Massachusetts’s laws.

It is suggested to participate in meetings with staff to address possible questions or concerns. Surveillance cameras can send a message that employees are not trusted, create resentment and lead to employee morale issues. I worked at a radio station in Connecticut where cameras permeated the area, indoors and outdoors and that made me feel very uncomfortable in that environment for 2 and a half years, but they key was to watch my step as Big Brother was keeping tabs on me and I dealt with it in more ways than one!

Employers need to know that unlawful videotaping is severely punished in Massachusetts, by imprisonment of up to 2 and a half years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. More serious infractions can lead to up to 10 years behind bars, a fine of up to $10,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.

In Massachusetts, precautions need to be taken as people or businesses that install and maintain security systems need these three components just to be on the safe side: System Contractors and Technicians Licenses and a S-License which is required by law to perform security work in The Commonwealth.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.security101.com/blog/security-camera-laws-in-massachusetts-what-you-need-to-know-now)