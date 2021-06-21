World-renowned publication Cosmo recently published a story Behold: The 50 Coolest Airbnbs in Every State selecting a rental property from each of the 50 states and giving their stamp of approval.

The past year plus of the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made us look at travel differently and the fashion and lifestyle mag encouraged people to get out and explore the spaces in their own backyards.

In the case of the 'coolest Airbnb in Massachusetts', their choice is just outside of Berkshire County, in Ashfield, MA a short drive from Pittsfield. The Pondhouse is listed by Gayle an Airbnb superhost.

"When you want to feel like you're one with nature, but you also want basic creature comforts, you can go to a place like this. This magical screened-in house allows you to lay in a comfy bed while listening to all the sounds of nature and gazing at the trees around you"

Jessica Booth, Cosmopolitan contributor

While this Franklin County rental property is certainly unique, it might not be for everyone. In fact, even property manager Gayle warns possible renters that it might not be for everyone:

"Read just a few reviews and you quickly understand that the Pondhouse is truly an EXPERIENCE. It is a transformative, magical retreat. NOTE: the Pondhouse is not for everyone. No electricity. No walls-SCREENS only. No wifi or cell service. You will hear animals in the woods. There are bugs! You might see a spider in the Pondhouse. Don't worry - mosquitoes aren't an issue inside. No kitchen. No stove (but there is a well-stocked outdoor fire pit). You take chances with the weather. We've had guests love a cozy rainy weekend and even book an extra day during 30-degree temperatures."

Oh, and also noted by the property's host, they now have an outdoor composting toilet, hot shower, and sink! Yes, all outside. If "roughing it" like this is your idea of a great time, you can rent this gem for $310 per night.

Think it's worth it? Check out those photos.

