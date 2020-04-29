Assistance Is Still Available During These Trying Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt on our everyday lives plus the economic woes continue as local, retail and small businesses are either running on a limited schedule or they are closed until further notice resulting in many employees finding themselves out of work.

Berkshire county State Representative Smitty Pignatelli reiterated that help is currently available for those that have been displaced as individuals can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance including self-employed workers, independent contractors and those with a limited work history who are unable to work as a direct result of the Corona Virus situation.

Applicants need to provide their social security number, e mail address, date of birth, wage records for 2019 plus bank account and routing numbers to directly deposit their funds. If dependent children are included, you must provide their social security numbers and birthdates as well. For those who are not U.S. citizens, your residential and or mailing address, telephone number, e mail, date of birth and bank information must also be provided.

If you are currently receiving unemployment benefits in Massachusetts, no further action is necessary as you continue filing on a weekly basis. Only new applicants need to register on-line by going here

