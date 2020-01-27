Attend The Lee Bucket Brigade

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations is partnering with local law enforcement and public safety personnel to raise money for the Special Olympics Massachusetts at Lee Premium Outlets. The Lee Bucket Brigade will take place on Feb.15, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM and will feature emergency vehicles and public safety officials scattered throughout the center collecting donations to support the cause. In addition, there will be a silent auction in the food court with donations from many of the premium outlets in Lee as well as other donated items.

The Lee Bucket Brigade is the first of its kind for the town of Lee, organized by the local Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) – a grassroots organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support Special Olympics athletes. Law enforcement officers from around the world get together on their personal time to promote the mission of Special Olympics. In Berkshire County alone, the LETR program has raised over $550,000 for Special Olympics programming in the last several years and has become one of the leading LETR programs in the State of Massachusetts.

The event is the brainchild of former Lee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Roosa. Berkshire County safety officials have stepped up to ensure his idea is made a reality. Lee Premium Outlets invites Berkshire County residents, safety personnel, local officials, and customers alike to attend. “We are appreciative of the work that all of these organizations do each day to keep the area safe and we are honored to have the Law Enforcement Torch Run here for such a worthy cause, we are looking forward to what we hope will be the first of many Special Olympics fundraisers in the future,” said Carolyn Edwards, Lee Premium Outlets General Manager”.

Article Image: Jeffrey Roosa

