Attention Aspiring Entrepreneurs

EforAll Berkshire County will be hosting its first Pitch Contest on Tuesday, October 22 from 6-8pm at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South Street in Pittsfield. This event is free and open to the public.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, this is a golden opportunity to share, receive feedback, and possibly win prize money for their business or non-profit idea. Prizes for the winners, who will be chosen by a panel of judges, are $1,000 for the Grand Prize winner, $750 for Second Place, $500 for Third Place, $500 for the Fan Favorite. Many local entrepreneurs applied and 12 have been invited to participate.

Audience members will have as much fun as the entrepreneurs at the EforAll pitch contest. There are two networking opportunities – before and after the contest – and up to twenty entrepreneurs will be talking about their ideas, looking for feedback and advice! It’s a great chance to catch the enthusiasm and energy of passionate people looking to create a business or non-profit. Entrepreneurs engage with community members and receive encouragement and feedback – it’s a great networking event.

EforAll launched this Fall in Berkshire County with the support of key community partners including the Berkshire-Taconic Community Foundation, 1Berkshire, The City of Pittsfield and PERC, Milltown Capital, Berkshire Bank, Greylock Federal Credit Union, the Feigenbaum Foundation and Jill & Niraj Shah.

More info about EforAll and the Pitch Contest can be found on Eforall's website or contact Casey O’Donnell, Program Manager at casey@eforall.org.

