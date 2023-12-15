As many animal lovers and pet owners will tell you, you're either a dog person or a cat person. You can't be both. It's one or the other. I happen to be (through no fault of my own) a cat person.

It's simple. I was raised around cats. My father was in the military so we moved around a lot when I was younger. I guess it was just easier to do all that traveling with felines rather than canines.

Anyway. No matter. I offer no apologies. I love dogs of all kinds but I will always be a cat person. Our current furry friend, Prince, gives my soulmate Tonya and me so much joy and love. Nothing makes the memories and worries of a hard day at work disappear quicker than spending time with that little guy.

If you also consider yourself to be a cat lover, you may be horrified to know that three of the worst cities in the country for cat lovers are located right here in Massachusetts. That's right!

Recently, the lawn maintenance experts at LawnStarter decided to look at which cities were the best and worst for cat lovers. The LawnStarter team looked at the 200 biggest U.S. cities and compared them across 4 main categories and 15 cat-friendly indicators such as number of veterinarians, animal shelter access, cat-friendly housing, and more.

The end result? According to LawnStarter's report, three cities in the Commonwealth ranked in the bottom tier of the 200 cities looked at. Before we look at the worst cities, let's spotlight 2023's Best Cities for Cat Lovers, as per LawnStarter:

Orlando, FL Knoxville, TN Las Vegas, NV Santa Rosa, CA St. Louis, MO Richmond, VA Scottsdale, AZ Atlanta, GA Savannah, GA Fort Collins, CO

And here are 2023's top 10 Worst Cities for Cat Lovers:

Detroit, MI Miramar, FL Springfield, MA Hialeah, FL Paterson, NJ Warren, MI Newark, NJ Bridgeport, CT Garden Grove, CA Laredo, TX

The other two Massachusetts cities that made the worst list are Worcester at #13 and Boston at #24. Not a good showing by any stretch of the imagination. Take a look at the full list and rankings at LawnStarter's website here. After you do that, go give your cat(s) some love. No matter where you live.

