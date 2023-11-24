These days, an increasing number of the population is switching over to a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle. Some do it by personal choice while others (for health reasons, let's say) have to make the switch due to certain dietary restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

The point is, whatever the reason behind the dietary switch, it doesn't have to be a bad thing. Take the veggie burger, for instance. Sure, back in the late 80s and early 90s (the "early days" of the mass-produced veggie burger), they could be bland and tasteless, but --news flash-- those days are long gone.

Not to mention, think of the positive impact that plant-based foods have on us as well as Mother Earth. Recently, I decided to take a look at the best places in the vicinity to feast on a veggie burger.

And, as they often do, Yelp, the ratings and reviews website, provided me with the sought-after answers I was looking for. According to Yelp here are the top 10 places to get a veggie burger in western Massachusetts (and I'm happy to report that 3 of them are right here in Berkshire County!):

Local Burger - Northampton Pulse Cafe - Hadley Thrive Diner - 145 Wahconah St., Pittsfield Nosh Restaurant & Cafe - Springfield Johnny's Tavern - Amherst The Yarde Tavern South Hadley Eat - Springfield Plan B Burger Bar - Springfield Alta Restaurant & Wine Bar - 34 Church St., Lenox Water St. Grille, 123 Water St. in Williamstown

A hearty round of congratulations to our three local establishments that landed in the top 10! Nice job! Also, two more Berkshire eateries ranked very highly: 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern - 51 Park St., Lee, just missed the top 10 landing at #11. And the Freight Yard Pub, 1 Furnace St. in North Adams hit the #21 spot.

Yelp put together the list by evaluating all of the western Massachusetts restaurants that serve veggie burgers on its platform on several factors. Take a look at the full list by visiting Yelp's website here.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman