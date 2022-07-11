Awesome Western Character Actor And Director Dies At 94

There are probably a few of you in Berkshire County who don't recognize the name L.Q. Jones, but chances are if you're a fan of classic movies and TV shows, especially westerns, you recognize his face.

More sad news to pass along to you, Berkshire County. I'm still reeling from the loss of James Caan and now I find that another of my favorite character actors has died at 94 years old.

L.Q. Jones, longtime actor, director, producer, and member of Peckinpah's Posse passed away from natural causes on Saturday. Jones was 94. He died surrounded by his family at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

The reason I referred to Jones as a member of Peckinpah's Posse is that Jones made his mark in a number of movie westerns, many of which were directed by Sam Peckinpah: "Major Dundee", "The Ballad of Cable Hogue", "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid", "Ride the High Country"(one of my all-time faves), and, most famously, "The Wild Bunch".

And, my goodness, if you're a fan of television horse operas, you're surely familiar with Jones. If there was a western show on TV, Jones probably showed up at some point. Jones appeared on "Gunsmoke", "Laramie", "Wagon Train", "Johnny Ringo", "Cheyenne", "Rawhide", "The Big Valley", and "The Virginian", just to name a few.

He wasn't averse to appearing on shows in other genres, either. He made guest appearances on everything from "Perry Mason" in the 1950s, "Hawaii 5-0" in the 1960s, "Charlie's Angels", "CHiPs", "The Incredible Hulk", in the 1970s, "The Fall Guy", "The A-Team" in the 1980s, and "Walker, Texas Ranger" in the 1990s.

Jones also wrote and directed one of the best cult movies of all time, 1975's "A Boy and His Dog" based on Harlan Ellison's novella and starring future "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson, along with Jason Robards.

And speaking of cult movies, Jones also had a hand in 1971's "The Brotherhood of Satan", both as writer and co-producer. Jones' lifelong friend and fellow actor Strother Martin co-starred with Jones in this creepy tale.

As his career progressed, Jones further branched out from westerns. Other notable films he appeared in include "Casino", "The Patriot", "Flaming Star"(one of the better-reviewed Elvis movies), the early Clint Eastwood western "Hang 'Em High", "Lone Wolf McQuade", "The Edge"(with Alec Baldwin, Anthony Hopkins, and a BIG Kodiak bear), and "The Mask of Zorro".

You might ask yourself, "What does the L.Q. stand for?" The interesting answer is, "Nothing!". His actual name is Justus Ellis McQueen, Jr. The name of his character in the very first movie he was ever cast in(1955's "Battle Cry") was L.Q. Jones. McQueen decided he liked that name and adopted it as his own for all future acting roles.

Jones was truly a class act, in a league all by his lonesome. Thanks for all the great performances you've given us over the years, L.Q. You will be missed.

