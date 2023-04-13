A Fun Western MA Event Will be Drawing People From a Variety of Areas

With warmer weather and spring officially in full swing, one Western Massachusetts event will be attracting people from many areas of the Bay State and beyond. This event will prove to be a fun time and is very family-friendly. Of course, we are talking about the return of the Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village in Hancock and Pittsfield. Is there really a better place than the beautiful Berkshires to have a baby animals festival?

While attending the Baby Animals Festival, you'll be able to meet the newest farm babies and partake in daily events and village-wide activities as the Baby Animals Festival isn't just for one day. As a matter of fact, the Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village opens this Saturday (Apr. 15) and will run through May 7, 2023. Hours of operation to the festival are from 11 am - 4 pm daily. So you have plenty of opportunities to return to the festival again and again. One wouldn't be surprised if the kids want to attend the festival more than once.

Behind The Scenes Tours Are Also Available at Hanock Shaker Village's Baby Animals Festival

In addition to the festival itself, visitors who want time with the animals before the village opens can do so by booking a behind-the-scenes tour. Everything from hay rides to history chats and more is included in the behind-the-scenes tours. There's no doubt that you'll want to attend more than once.

Check Out the Live Radio Broadcast This Saturday

If you choose to come to the Baby Animals Festival this Saturday, April 15. Stop by and say hello to your friends from Berkshire County radio stations Live 95.9 and Whoopee as both stations will be broadcasting from the festival. Whoopee will be there from 11-1 and Live 95.9 will be there from 12-2.

Tickets and More Information about the Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village

You can purchase tickets when you arrive at the ticket desk or you can pre-purchase your tickets by going here. Pre-purchased tickets are not required and are non-refundable, you are able to change the date of your tickets by calling 413-443-0188. Get all of the details on the Baby Animals Festival including behind-the-scenes tours, and ticket information by going here.

