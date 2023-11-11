Baby Food Item Pulled From Shelves in Massachusetts
Another food recall has recently taken place and is ongoing. This time it's a baby formula that has an adverse effect on preterm infants.
According to Food Safety News, the item that has been put on the recall list is Similac brand Probiotic Tri-Blend baby food. As a matter of fact, more than 226,000 packets of the item have been recalled by Abbott Laboratories.
Some Information is a Little Unclear at This Point
Unfortunately, there is no information at this point on what type of reaction occurred or how many babies were affected. In addition, no photos have been provided by the company with the recall notice but there is specific product information listed below.
- Lot No. 45002IP Product No. 67397 Best By 09/01/24.
If you have the product in question stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can read more about the recall including which other states have been affected by going here.
