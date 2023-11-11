Baby Food Item Pulled From Shelves in Massachusetts

Another food recall has recently taken place and is ongoing. This time it's a baby formula that has an adverse effect on preterm infants.

Get our free mobile app

According to Food Safety News, the item that has been put on the recall list is Similac brand Probiotic Tri-Blend baby food. As a matter of fact, more than 226,000 packets of the item have been recalled by Abbott Laboratories.

Some Information is a Little Unclear at This Point

Unfortunately, there is no information at this point on what type of reaction occurred or how many babies were affected. In addition, no photos have been provided by the company with the recall notice but there is specific product information listed below.

Lot No. 45002IP Product No. 67397 Best By 09/01/24.

If you have the product in question stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can read more about the recall including which other states have been affected by going here.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker