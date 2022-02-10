Bad Day, Mass. Sports Fans –Rask Retires, Now Former Sox-er Dies

It's been a rough day here in Massachusetts if you're a sports fan. Well, I guess it's been a rough day for all of New England in general. First, many of us were assaulted first thing this morning that Tuukka Rask, net-minder for the Boston Bruins was retiring.

Now some more sad news. It would appear that another ballplayer, a former Red Sox player no less, has been sent to the celestial Big Leagues. Sports fans were stunned to hear that Jeremy Giambi has died at the very young age of 47-years-old.

Jeremy, not to be confused with his perhaps more famous brother Jason who was a perennial All-Star, played for four teams in six seasons on the diamond. He played with the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Oakland Athletics(with his brother Jason, and for the 2003 season, our very own Boston Red Sox.

According to ESPN.com, Jeremy "died at his parents' home in Southern California on Wednesday, according to a statement from his agent, Joel Wolfe." The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the L.A. County Coroner's Office.

The Red Sox organization issued a statement on Twitter saying:

We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family.

In Jeremy's career in the majors, he batted .263 with 52 home runs and 209 RBIs. There are rumors that some law officials believe his death to be a suicide but that has not been confirmed.

