Baker Cautious on Reopening

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said he’ll have more to say Monday about lifting the state’s stay-at-home advisory that has been in place since Mar. 23.

The Associated Press reports the Republican said Tuesday that he would have more specific information about which businesses would be allowed to open first. Organizers of a Memorial Day flag garden on Boston Common to honor the 37,000 military members from Massachusetts who have died in service of the country dating to the Revolutionary War have canceled this year's display because of the coronavirus pandemic. The finances of Massachusetts hospitals are taking a hard hit during the pandemic.

