In a press today Governor Baker announced that the Stay at Home advisory asking Massachusetts residents to not be out from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will be lifted on January 25th at 5:00 a.m.

In addition, businesses that were asked to close before 9:30 p.m. will be able to stay open later on January 25th at 5:00 a.m.

Businesses allowed to operate past 9:30 p.m. include:

Restaurants

Arcades & Other Indoor & Outdoor Recreation (Phase 3, Step 1 businesses only)

Indoor and Outdoor Events

Movie Theaters and Outdoor Performance Venues

Drive-In Movie Theaters

Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities

Golf Facilities

Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses (e.g. charter boats)

Outdoor Recreational Experiences

Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities

Driving and Flight Schools

Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers

Close Contact Personal Services (e.g. hair and nail salons)

Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours

Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

The lift of the Stay at Home Advisory also means liquor stores and restaurants that sell alcohol can do so past 9:30 p.m.

Businesses part of Phase 3 Step 2 must still remain closed.

The 25 percent capacity and gathering limit will remain in place until February 8th at 5:00 a.m.

In addition to the announcement on COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy announced more information to the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation.

