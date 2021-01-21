Baker Lifts Multiple COVID-19 Restrictions
In a press today Governor Baker announced that the Stay at Home advisory asking Massachusetts residents to not be out from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will be lifted on January 25th at 5:00 a.m.
In addition, businesses that were asked to close before 9:30 p.m. will be able to stay open later on January 25th at 5:00 a.m.
Businesses allowed to operate past 9:30 p.m. include:
- Restaurants
- Arcades & Other Indoor & Outdoor Recreation (Phase 3, Step 1 businesses only)
- Indoor and Outdoor Events
- Movie Theaters and Outdoor Performance Venues
- Drive-In Movie Theaters
- Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities
- Golf Facilities
- Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses (e.g. charter boats)
- Outdoor Recreational Experiences
- Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers
- Close Contact Personal Services (e.g. hair and nail salons)
- Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours
- Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Indoor and Outdoor Pools
The lift of the Stay at Home Advisory also means liquor stores and restaurants that sell alcohol can do so past 9:30 p.m.
Businesses part of Phase 3 Step 2 must still remain closed.
The 25 percent capacity and gathering limit will remain in place until February 8th at 5:00 a.m.
In addition to the announcement on COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy announced more information to the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation.
