Massive National Bank Closing Two Branches This Tuesday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are feeling the sign of the times as brick-and-mortar stores continue to shut their doors. Pharmacy chains like Walgreens and Rite Aid continue to shut down. As a matter of fact, the Walgreens in North Adams just closed on February 22 and a Westfield location at 78 Main Street is calling it quits this Monday (Feb. 26). Then there are retail outlets like Bed Bath and Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops that went under last year causing less shopping choices in Massachusetts. It's all part of the retail apocalypse.

A Massive National Bank is Throwing in the Towel for Two of Its Massachusetts Branches This Tuesday

Another company that is about to shut down some locations in Massachusetts is Bank of America. The multinational investment bank will be closing the following locations this Tuesday (Feb. 27).

125 High Street, Boston, MA

250 Granite Street, Braintree, MA

The Massachusetts branch closures don't end this Tuesday. Bank of America will be closing the 172 Park Street branch in North Reading on March 5 as well as the 430 Route 134, South Dennis location on March 12.

The Massachusetts Locations Aren't the Only Branches That are Calling it Quits

Bank of America plans on closing over 50 branches this year and some of them have already closed. If you are a customer with any of the branches that are scheduled to close and are looking for more information you can call your branch with any questions.

