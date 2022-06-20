WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.

Thank Goodness for Berkshire County Facebook Groups

Not only do these folks take photos of videos of animals, but lucky for us, they share their findings on social media and in Berkshire County Facebook groups. Another video that is just an absolute joy to watch was once again shared and posted on Facebook by Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams. This video is getting a lot of attention and views from the Facebook community as it features a Barred Owl bathing in a vernal pool in Western Massachusetts. This is something you definitely don't see every day but thanks to Sally, we all get to enjoy this spectacular view. Check it out below.

This video has been shared on Facebook several thousand times and has been liked/loved 31,000 times. We have included a couple of comments/reactions below.

- I don't think I've ever seen an owl bathing, not even in a still photo. Wow, just wow!!

- Fantastic video! I’ve been following some barred owls for years and have never seen them bath in water. Seen them stand or hunt in it. Amazing capture!

You can read more comments on this video by going here.

