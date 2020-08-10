BCC Hires New Vice President of Administration and Finance

Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces that it has hired Andrea Wadsworth as the new Vice President of Administration and Finance.

Previous to accepting her role at the College, Wadsworth has held a number of positions in education in the Berkshires. She was most recently the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, and the Acting Superintendent at Mt. Greylock Regional School District. Prior to her role at Mt. Greylock, she was the Business Administrator at Lee Public Schools and before that she was the Senior Accounting Coordinator/Business Office Accountant for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.

Wadsworth has participated in a number of community activities related to education as well. She had served as the Chair of the Lee School Committee and is a current member; served on the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, Division VI, as Vice-Chair through 2019, and currently serves as Chair; she also currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Berkshire County Education Task Force, is a Town of Lee Representative through 2023, and serves as a Commissioner with the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, among other volunteer opportunities.

Wadsworth, an alum of BCC with an associate’s degree in Business Administration, also has her Bachelor of Science degree from Westfield State in Business Administration. While at the Charlton Business School at UMASS Dartmouth, Wadsworth earned two Master degrees, one in Business Administration and the other in Public Policy, and a Master certificate in Public Management. She is currently in the Leadership and Management Certificate program at Harvard Business School.

Wadsworth lives in Lee, MA with her husband Kevin, son Airen, and daughter Tori. Last year, she ran her first marathon. The students of Lee Elementary School belong to a group called New York Rising Runners and these students’ logged laps and other activities during their gym classes. Those laps were logged and earned the students four entries into major running races. Wadsworth was able to use one of those entries for the 2019 New York City Marathon. She said it was a proud moment to cross the finish line knowing the students’ efforts carried her there.