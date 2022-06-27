Be Careful With Particular At Home Panera Product-It’s On Recall

Here's a word of warning for certain Berkshire County residents. If you suffer from some type of wheat allergen, you may want to pay heed to this important heads-up courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

If you're allergic to wheat then you know quite well that symptoms can be very serious. Everything from nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to a skin rash, congestion, headaches, or difficulty breathing.

The FDA has reached out to spread the word about a voluntary recall from Blount Fine Foods, the makers of Panera at Home products, involving one of their chowders. This is the Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder.

A limited amount of the product is being recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen. Just to be clear, this item is only sold in the refrigerated cases in the deli department of certain retail grocery stores. This product is not sold at any Panera restaurants.

According to the FDA media statement:

This voluntary recall is limited only to 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by this voluntary recall.

If you happen to have this product on hand in your refrigerator, please take a look at the bottom of the package. That is where you will find lot numbers and "Use By" dates. This particular item will show a lot number of 042122-2K and a “Use By” date of 6/30/22.

As of yet, no consumer illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall, but it's better to be safe than sorry. People who are allergic to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product.

Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and New York are some of the 12 states where this product was distributed, so please be careful and make sure your chowder does not have a matching lot number and date.

For more information, including how to get reimbursed, visit the FDA's website here.

