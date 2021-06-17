Beautiful $5.3 Million European Style Villa in West Stockbridge

Cindy Welch, Landvest, Inc

Berkshire County real estate is hotter than ever and this luxury property just hit the market 24 hours ago. For a cool $5.3 million you can live life in an Italian-style villa, minus Lake Como.

Cindy Welch of Landvest, Inc. represents this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,800 square feet palatial estate which is situated on 68 private acres in West Stockbridge.

New England Hall of Fame Interior Designer Dalia Tamari devoted 3 years to designing and building this European-influenced country home. Her first step was to select the best of settings in the heart of The Berkshires. The land is accessed by a long and winding drive that leads to a hilltop with commanding views and privacy.

Exceptionally designed, the home is both grand, yet family-friendly. The kitchen, by the famed designer herself, is a prime gathering area to cook together, set against an elevated fieldstone fireplace. This magnificent property offers a 1st-floor master and 5 add'l bedrooms upstairs, all with baths ensuite. The pool is adjacent to a pool house with full-scale kitchen and laundry. All set on beautifully landscaped grounds.

Check out these amazing photos of this insane south county property.

 

