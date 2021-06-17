Berkshire County real estate is hotter than ever and this luxury property just hit the market 24 hours ago. For a cool $5.3 million you can live life in an Italian-style villa, minus Lake Como.

Cindy Welch of Landvest, Inc. represents this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,800 square feet palatial estate which is situated on 68 private acres in West Stockbridge.

New England Hall of Fame Interior Designer Dalia Tamari devoted 3 years to designing and building this European-influenced country home. Her first step was to select the best of settings in the heart of The Berkshires. The land is accessed by a long and winding drive that leads to a hilltop with commanding views and privacy.

Exceptionally designed, the home is both grand, yet family-friendly. The kitchen, by the famed designer herself, is a prime gathering area to cook together, set against an elevated fieldstone fireplace. This magnificent property offers a 1st-floor master and 5 add'l bedrooms upstairs, all with baths ensuite. The pool is adjacent to a pool house with full-scale kitchen and laundry. All set on beautifully landscaped grounds.

Check out these amazing photos of this insane south county property.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price