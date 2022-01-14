As you remember, back in December of 2021 we hosted our second annual "Light Up the Berkshires" contest. You can view entrant and winner photos by going here. We received photos from many homes throughout the Berkshires and many of them were breathtaking. The Berkshires brought their A-Game with this contest for sure. We're thinking of making multiple Berkshire County winners this December, so it's definitely in your best interest to enter when the contest returns later this year.

One Berkshire County Home Didn't Participate in the Contest and I Think it Would Have Made a Good Contender

As I have mentioned in past posts, I report to work in Great Barrington. So, each morning I drive from my home in Pittsfield to the radio station. I travel through downtown Stockbridge on Route 7 to Great Barrington. Right before entering Great Barrington, there's a left you can take onto Goodrich Street. From Route 7, you can see a yard that is illuminated with holiday lights. There must be 20 or more trees on the property with holiday lights wrapped around them. I have driven by the property back in December but I noticed on Thursday (Jan. 13) the lights were still displayed so I did another drive-by and this time I snapped some photos.

I Thought it Would be Fun to Share Photos of This Stockbridge Property

Here are the photos that I recently shot. I'm glad the family chose to leave the lights displayed for a while. Whenever I drive by and see that property in the morning, I always have a smile on my face. There's just something about that display that amazes me and puts me in a great mood. The first nine photos were taken on Goodrich Street and the last three were shot from behind the property taken from Route 7.

Beautiful Holiday Lights Illuminate Stockbridge Property

