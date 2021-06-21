Nobody can argue that the spring of 2021 has been big season for bear sightings in the Berkshires and that trend will continue into the summer months. The amount of Berkshire bear sightings is astounding. It seems like every week or couple of days for that matter, people are posting video and photos of bears in their backyards. Sometimes it's not just a single bear either, sometimes it's a mama with a couple of cubs.

Our latest Berkshire bear sighting comes out of The Berkshires Facebook group and features a mama with not one, not two, but three (3) cubs. There's nothing threatening happening in the video. As a matter of fact, this video is downright adorable as it looks like these four beauties are on parade. The Facebook group member didn't give an exact location as to where the bear sighting happened which is understandable but the video was taken in the Lenoxdale area of the Berkshires.

Checkout the video and Facebook comments below.

Here are some of the Facebook comments related to the video post.

-Absolutely awesome

-Wow three. I have only ever seen two. I had two Cubs playing on my front yard yesterday. Much bigger than these three.

-That's the cutest!! 🐻🐻🐻

-Oh my! Three babies

-I saw a big bear walking up my driveway while talking to Erin on the phone!! Was so excited to see the cubs!!!! Heard they were in the area but first time seeing them. Was told last night by a friend that it is believed this mama had triplets last year too.

-Those babies are adorable!

-Nope. And I won’t be looking either!!! Lol

I think between here and Cranwell.

-Hope they are long gone ! You know people!

-So cute

-Sure is a BEAR market this year!

-Sooooo many bears this year!

-How beautiful

-Beautiful family 🐻🐻🐻🐻

-Amazing

