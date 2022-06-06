Beautiful Weather Today and Tomorrow, Showers Wednesday and Thursday

Following picture-perfect weather this past weekend the Berkshires will get some much-needed rain later this week after a sunny start to the beginning of the week according to the National Weather Service.

The gorgeous weather residents in the Berkshires enjoyed both Saturday and Sunday will continue through tomorrow with a high in the mid-70s both today and Tuesday. Showers will arrive on Wednesday and last through early Thursday and we will head into the Friday with sun and a high back into the 70s according to the NWS.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 60. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 75. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.